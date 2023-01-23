StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.70) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

