Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 54,641 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 43,007 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of UNG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 18,404,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621,764. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

