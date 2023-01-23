Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $63.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $49.16 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

