Starname (IOV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $780.38

Starname (IOV) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Starname has a market capitalization of $496,771.71 and $780.38 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars.

