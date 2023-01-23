Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.60.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

