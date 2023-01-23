Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of SAVE opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

