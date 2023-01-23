Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

SPMYY stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

