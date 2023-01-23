Spell Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.26 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $78.32 million and $16.26 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 175.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00412208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.28 or 0.28933939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00590954 BTC.

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

