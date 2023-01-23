Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.08. 290,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

