Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 417 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.24. 459,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

