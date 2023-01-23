Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 26,863 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $247,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 105,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,768. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

