Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys 13,261 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises approximately 1.0% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock worth $2,251,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,167. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

