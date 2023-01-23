Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,362 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after buying an additional 98,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,278,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.50. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.