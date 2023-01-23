Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $132.32 million and approximately $13.95 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00223183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630094 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

