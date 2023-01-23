Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.17. Solid Power shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 655,824 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Solid Power by 171.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Solid Power by 121.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
