SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8,691.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $295.30 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.40 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.40.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

