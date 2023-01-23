Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,465 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $106.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

