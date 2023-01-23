Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 387 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Patterson Companies worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

