Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,672 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $264.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

