Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

