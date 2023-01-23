Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.17 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Northwest Natural accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

