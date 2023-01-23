Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $215.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

