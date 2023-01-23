Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FULT stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

