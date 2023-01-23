Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $523,937. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
