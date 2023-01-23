Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $523,937. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Up 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.