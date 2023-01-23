SingularityNET Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $218.99 million and $79.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00225919 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002878 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.1987366 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $73,767,678.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

