Simonas Orkinas Sells 69,871 Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Simonas Orkinas sold 69,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.87), for a total value of £106,902.63 ($130,448.60).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:BCG opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95.20 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.10 ($2.41). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.30. The company has a market capitalization of £710.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3,630.00.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.