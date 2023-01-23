Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 15.1% Higher

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.80. 6,806,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,867,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

