Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 15.1% Higher

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.80. 6,806,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,867,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58.
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
