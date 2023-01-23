Sierra Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIVG opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

