Sierra Capital LLC Sells 94,051 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,051 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $838.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

