Sierra Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1,485.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

