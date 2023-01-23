Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Loop Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Loop Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Media alerts:

Loop Media Price Performance

Shares of LPTV stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Loop Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,226.54% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Loop Media in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

About Loop Media

(Get Rating)

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.