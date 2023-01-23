Sierra Capital LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 325,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 77,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,630,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $146.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.