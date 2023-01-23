Sierra Capital LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,143,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,969,000 after acquiring an additional 349,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

