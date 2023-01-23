Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

