Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $64.48.
iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI China ETF Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.