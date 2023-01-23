Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Rises By 13.9%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,155.87% and a negative net margin of 680.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectral Medical will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc, Dialco Medical Inc, and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents.

