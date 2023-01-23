Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rises By 13.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of BGAOY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
Proximus Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOY)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.