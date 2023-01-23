Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rises By 13.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proximus Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGAOY. HSBC upgraded shares of Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($15.22) to €10.50 ($11.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

