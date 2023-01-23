Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declines By 20.6%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CXE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.73. 55,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.