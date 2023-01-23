Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declines By 20.6%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:CXE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.73. 55,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.77.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.