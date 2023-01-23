Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Grows By 5.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 16,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,479. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

