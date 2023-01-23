Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Decreases By 18.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Karooooo Price Performance

KARO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $529.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.30. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

About Karooooo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

