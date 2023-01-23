Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Decreases By 18.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Karooooo Price Performance
KARO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $529.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.30. Karooooo has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
