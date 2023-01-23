Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases By 17.3%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMB stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

