Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Decreases By 20.8%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ISIG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. 20,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 52.11% and a return on equity of 171.30%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

