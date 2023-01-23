Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Grows By 13.4%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 12,285,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IAA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

