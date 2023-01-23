Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Grows By 13.4%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of IAA stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 12,285,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
