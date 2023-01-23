Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expands By 5.3%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 19,130,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 765,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.3 days.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares in the company, valued at $259,696,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth $156,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 390,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 4.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 981,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYZN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. 748,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $520.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.06. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

