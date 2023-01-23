Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Rises By 13.0%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.62. 901,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,872. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after purchasing an additional 503,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.