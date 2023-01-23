Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Rises By 13.0%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:H traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.62. 901,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,872. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after purchasing an additional 503,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Articles
