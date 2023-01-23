Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Grows By 15.9%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 611,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 230,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,830. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

