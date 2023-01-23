Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Grows By 9.5%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

HORIBA Price Performance

HRIBF stock remained flat at $45.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02. HORIBA has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

About HORIBA

Further Reading

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

