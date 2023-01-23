Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Expands By 13.5%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 286.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HCI Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $49.00. 106,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,029. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.04) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.06 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -24.24%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also

