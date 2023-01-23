Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Grows By 21.5%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,143.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Gerresheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Gerresheimer Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GRRMF stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

