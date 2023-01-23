Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declines By 7.5%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 17,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

General Mills Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $77.46. 3,961,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,138. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at General Mills

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

