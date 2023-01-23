Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Grows By 11.5%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,474,316.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,474,316.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $43,276.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 126,257 shares of company stock valued at $307,352 and sold 880,829 shares valued at $1,965,630. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 764,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,316. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.